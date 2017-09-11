airBaltic to operate Riga-Dublin route also in winter

Latvia’s airBaltic national carrier will continue to perform regular flights on the Riga-Dublin route also during the summer season, Air Baltic Corporation representative informed BC.

airBaltic launched the Riga-Dublin route this summer season offering four flights a week.





“Taking into consideration the high demand and positive feedback about the launch of the Riga–Dublin route for the summer season 2019, we are delighted to announce that Dublin will also complement our winter route map. Now our passengers will be able to travel between the both cities year-round,” said airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.





As reported, airBaltic flew 4.1 mln air passengers in 2018, up 17% against a year before. In 2018, airBaltic performed 56,261 flights, up 12% y-o-y, with its load factor reaching 75%. airBaltic operates flights to over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.