Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.05.2019, 15:44
airBaltic to operate Riga-Dublin route also in winter
BC, Riga, 14.05.2019.Print version
Latvia’s airBaltic national carrier will continue to perform regular flights on the Riga-Dublin route also during the summer season, Air Baltic Corporation representative informed BC.
airBaltic launched
the Riga-Dublin route this summer season offering four flights a week.
“Taking into consideration the high demand and positive
feedback about the launch of the Riga–Dublin route for the summer season 2019,
we are delighted to announce that Dublin will also complement our winter route
map. Now our passengers will be able to travel between the both cities
year-round,” said airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.
As reported, airBaltic flew 4.1 mln air passengers in 2018, up 17% against a year before. In 2018, airBaltic performed 56,261 flights, up 12% y-o-y, with its load factor reaching 75%. airBaltic operates flights to over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
Other articles:
- 23.05.2019 Latvijas Dzelzcels supervisory board might decide on reshuffling rail company’s management soon - Linkaits
- 16.05.2019 airBaltic начнет код-шеринговые рейсы со Scandinavian Airlines
- 16.05.2019 Эстония: Magnetic MRO обновит 12 самолетов Finnair
- 16.05.2019 Три фактора, из-за которых мы переплачиваем за упаковку
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: МОСР растратил средства для ликвидации Саласпилсского атомного реактора
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: госуправление Латвии относится безответветственно к расходам госсредств
- 16.05.2019 Эстония отправит в Калининград консула в связи с задержанным рыболовным судном
- 16.05.2019 RB Estonia: билет на поезд Таллинн-Рига по трассе Rail Baltica будет стоить около 38 евро
- 16.05.2019 Биллингсли: США поддерживают заявленные правительством Кариньша реформы в финансовой системе
- 16.05.2019 Азербайджан – Латвия. Две страны – два моря