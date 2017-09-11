Analytics, Economics, Estonia, Good for Business, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 13.05.2019, 09:54
Moody's affirms Estonia's A1 rating with stable outlook
The agency said that the affirmation of Estonia's A1 rating
balances the following key rating drivers: the dynamism and resilience of the
Estonian economy; government debt levels that remain among the lowest of the
sovereigns rated by Moody's; and Estonia's susceptibility to geopolitical
risks.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that forward-looking
economic policies will continue to support convergence with average EU income
levels, and that government debt levels will continue to remain among the
lowest of Moody's rated universe. It is also based on the assumption that
geopolitical risks will remain moderately prominent over the near to medium
term.
"While the Estonian economy is small and highly open,
and is thus susceptible to risks related to the external economic environment,
it is also an economy that has continued to show a notable degree of dynamism
and resilience over the past decade. Estonia recovered quickly from the global
financial crisis despite the large imbalances that had built up in the economy
in the run-up to the outbreak of the crisis and has seen robust albeit
relatively volatile rates of growth since 2009," Moody's said.
"While the Estonian economy slowed down somewhat in
2015 over increasing economic and geopolitical headwinds emanating from Russia,
the country's GDP has grown at an average rate of 4.1 % in the last three
years, with exporters successfully shifting their focus to other markets and
growth increasingly being driven by domestic demand," it said.
Moody's said the dynamism of the Estonian economy is also
evidenced by the increasing importance of the services sector and the export of
services over recent years. While strong overall growth in services exports in
part reflects growth in sectors like transportation and construction, growth
has also been particularly rapid in more high value added sectors such as ICT
and business services.
"The increasing importance of more high value added and
less price sensitive sectors in the Estonian export mix is also a contributing
factor why Estonia has not lost overall export market share in recent years,
despite rapidly rising nominal wages and unit labor costs," it said.
According to Moody's, Estonian policy makers have also been
adept at taking measures to alleviate some of the structural challenges the
economy is facing, most notably those related to population ageing and its
impact on the labor force. Past reforms have among other things successfully
raised the employment rate of persons previously on work-incapacity benefits
and enabled significant labor immigration in recent years, both focused on
relatively low skilled and short term work and more highly qualified labor
demanded by for instance the ICT services sector.
Estonia stands out both in a European and a broader
international context for having among the lowest levels of gross government
debt of the sovereigns rated by Moody's. Gross government debt has continued to
come down from already very low levels in recent years and stood at 7.9% of
GDP at end-2018, it said.
In addition, Estonia has substantial fiscal reserves across
a number of different funds, providing a significant cushion in the event of
unexpected economic or fiscal shocks, which at end-2018 stood at just over 7%
of GDP.
"We continue to believe that the risk of military
intervention by Russia in the Baltics is a highly unlikely event, given that
Estonia and its Baltic neighbors all are NATO members with multinational NATO
battalions also being stationed in all three countries since 2017. However, it
is also an event with a potentially very high impact. Moreover, geopolitical
risks could materialize in forms other than outright military conflict such as
cyber warfare attacks," Moody's said.
Estonia's local currency and foreign currency long-term bond
and deposit ceilings are unchanged at Aaa. The short-term foreign currency bond
and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at P-1, the agency added.
- 13.05.2019 Latvian bioeconomy: challenges, perspectives and solutions
- 13.05.2019 Lithuanian pavilion wins Venice Biennale’s 2019 Golden Lion
- 13.05.2019 Net Group wins Estonia's 1st data visualization hackathon
- 11.05.2019 В портах Латвии за четыре месяца перевалено на 3,7% больше грузов
- 11.05.2019 airBaltic to launch direct flights from Riga to Kos in Greece
- 10.05.2019 Latvia's annual inflation hits 3.4% in April
- 10.05.2019 The growth picture fits the frame