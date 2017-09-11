Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport

airBaltic to launch direct flights from Riga to Kos in Greece

11.05.2019.
Latvian national carrier airBaltic will launch direct flights from Riga and Kos in Greece, airBaltic spokeswoman Alise Briede reported.

airBaltic will fly between Riga and Kos once a week.


As reported, airBaltic started its summer season on March 31 and will offer five new direct flights from Riga – to Dublin, Stuttgart, Lviv, Kos and Menorca.


airBaltic carried 4.136 million passengers in 2018, an increase of 17% against a year before.


airBaltic operates flights from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to more than 70 destinations.




