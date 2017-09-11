New Rosme lingerie maker raises turnover 15.2% in 2018

Last year, New Rosme started cooperation with a product dealer in St. Petersburg. The wholesaler has been supplying New Rosme products to several individual retailers and small retail chains in Russia. This cooperation will continue also in 2019, enabling the company to achieve sales growth, New Rosme management said.





In 2018, New Rosme continued to increase sales volumes in Central and Eastern European markets. The company has also attracted new clients whose sales figures will appear in the company’s 2019 results. Last year, New Rosme started supplying its products also to Ukraine.





This year, New Rosme plans to expand to new markets in the European Union, enhance product development, as well as implement a project aimed at boosting production efficiency.





In 2017, New Rosme turned over EUR 5.188 mln and generated EUR 606,178 in profit.

New Rosme, established in 1993, has a share capital of EUR 920,706. The company’s sole owner is Sweden’s Swegmark Invest AB.



