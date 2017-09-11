Baltic Export, China, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 10.05.2019, 10:10
Lithuania's Pienas LT set to export 20 tons of products to China
BC, Vilnius, 10.05.2019.Print version
Lithuanian cooperative Pienas LT is focusing on China with hopes that this market will help the company to grow in the future, according the Verslo Zinios writes LETA/BNS.
Pienas LT CEO Mantas Rudaitis says the first shipment of 20 tons of milk protein concentrate will be sent to China soon.
"We expect sales in this market to grow soon and that will become one of the key factors behind the company's growth," he said.
Pienas LT posted 52 mln euros in revenue last year, down 12% from 59.37 mln euros in 2017.
Other articles:
- 10.05.2019 New Rosme lingerie maker raises turnover 15.2% in 2018
- 10.05.2019 Estonia: Magnetic MRO launches application for identifying aircraft damage
- 09.05.2019 Photo exhibition in Riga: Chinese Ethnic Minority Customs and Scenery
- 09.05.2019 Фотовыставка в Риге: обычаи и стиль жизни китайских этнических меньшинств
- 09.05.2019 Lithuania registers positive migration balance for 3rd month in a row
- 09.05.2019 Estonia's Cleveron enters New Zealand market
- 09.05.2019 Estonian beef allowed onto Hong Kong market
- 09.05.2019 Банки отказываются кредитовать региональные проекты норвежской Baltic Sea Properties
- 09.05.2019 Премьер Литвы: по мониторингу ОАЭС будем говорить, если её введут в эксплуатацию