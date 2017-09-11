Lithuania's Pienas LT set to export 20 tons of products to China

Lithuanian cooperative Pienas LT is focusing on China with hopes that this market will help the company to grow in the future, according the Verslo Zinios writes LETA/BNS.

Pienas LT CEO Mantas Rudaitis says the first shipment of 20 tons of milk protein concentrate will be sent to China soon.





"We expect sales in this market to grow soon and that will become one of the key factors behind the company's growth," he said.





Pienas LT posted 52 mln euros in revenue last year, down 12% from 59.37 mln euros in 2017.