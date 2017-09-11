Lithuania registers positive migration balance for 3rd month in a row

Lithuania registered a positive migration balance for the third successive month in April as 1,029 more people came into the country than left, informed Statistics Lithuania.

Figures from the statistics office, Statistics Lithuania, show 4,061 people came to Lithuania and 3,032 left the country last month.





58 percent, or almost two thirds, of those who came were Lithuanian citizens, with citizens also making the majority of those who left.





A positive migration balance was registered in February and March, too.





Lithuania lost nearly 3,300 people to emigration last year, the lowest number since the country joined the European Union in 2004.