Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta lifts Jan-Apr revenue 15% to EUR 41 mln

Lithuania's state-run oil product and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil) said on Wednesday that its sales revenue for January through April rose by 15.1% to 41.2 mln euros, from 35.8 mln euros in the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

Monthly revenue in April jumped by 27.8% y-o-y to 10.1 mln euros, the company said in a stock exchange release.





Klaipedos Nafta's oil terminal saw its revenue for the four months drop by 23.2% to 10.6 mln euros, while the LNG terminal's revenue surged by 39.1% to 30.6 mln euros.





In April alone, revenue fell by 7.7% to 2.4 mln euros and soared by 45.3% to 7.7 mln euros, respectively.





Oil product loadings declined by 7.4% to 433,000 tons in April and were down by 19.2% to 1.974 mln tons in the fourth months.





"The overall decrease in loading volumes for the four months were mainly affected by lower quantities from Orlen Lietuva's oil refinery and by lower transshipment quantities of heavy oil products transit during the first quarter of this year," the company said.





Klaipedos Nafta's LNG terminal handled 1.475 mln megawatt-hours of gas in April, up 28.3% y-o-y, and 2.215 mln MWh in the fourth months, down 1.6%.