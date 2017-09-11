Airport, Good for Business, Russia, Tourism, Transport
Wednesday, 08.05.2019
Russian low-costs carrier Pobeda launches Riga-Moscow route
Russian low-costs airline Pobeda is launching the Riga-Moscow route, the company announced, reported LETA/BNS.
The airline will operate the Riga-Moscow flights twice a week – on Fridays and Sundays – from July 5 till the end of the summer season. Starting September 16, Pobeda will offer daily flights between the Latvian and Russian capitals.
Pobeda is a member of the Russian aviation group Aeroflot. It operates a fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
In Moscow, the carrier uses Vnukovo Airport.
Other carriers flying between Riga and Moscow include Latvia’s national carrier airBaltic and Russia’s Aeroflot, which flies to Sheremetyevo Airport, as well as Russian airline Utair, which flies to Vnukovo.
