Sales of Latvian drug wholesalers up 2.8% in Q1

In the first quarter of 2019, Latvia's drug wholesalers saw their aggregate turnover rise 2.8% y-o-y to EUR 158.61 miln, according to the data of the State Agency of Medicines writes LETA.

Compared to respective period in 2018, the drug wholesalers’ aggregate turnover rose 9.8% in monetary terms.


The Latvian drug wholesalers also exported EUR 45.41 mln worth of 699 various Latvian-registered medicines, up 0.7% against the previous quarter.




