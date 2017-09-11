Good for Business, Industry, Investments, Lithuania
Tuesday, 07.05.2019
Norway's Ekornes opens furniture factory in Lithuania's Panevezys
IMG Group, a subsidiary of Ekornes Group, Norway's largest furniture manufacturer, opened on Tuesday its first European combined production and distribution facility in the Panevezys Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in northern Lithuania, reported LETA/BNS.
The Norwegians have invested over 10 mln euros in the new soft furniture factory, which employs 125 people, the Panevezys FEZ manager said.
IMG Group is considering an expansion in the Panevezys FEZ, the manager said.
An agreement with the investor provides for expanding the production and logistics center to cover up to 8.7 hectares, almost twice its current area, it said.
Norway's IMG is part of the Ekornes Group, which manufactures sofas and chairs. The group operates a total of nine factories: five in Norway, two in Vietnam, one in Thailand and one in the United States.
Another two companies – the advertising production service company Spektrus EU and the textile manufacturer Devold – operate in the Panevezys FEZ.
