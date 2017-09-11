Lithuanian energy producer LEG's Q1 profit jumps 22% to EUR 17 mln

Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba (LEG), the electricity production arm of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, has said its first-quarter net profit rose to 16.994 mln euros, up 21.8% from 13.955 mln euros a year earlier, informed LETA/BNS.

First-quarter sales revenue fell by 11.5% y-o-y to 28.88 mln euros, due mostly to lower power generation at the Kaunas hydro power plant and the Kruonis pumped storage hydro power plant, LEG said in its performance report for the three months.





Its total revenue, however, jumped by 31.5% y-o-y to 43.564 mln euros.





Adjusted EBITDA declined by 1.1% to 14.525 mln euros and the EBITDA margin was down by 1.9 points to 42.4%.





Lietuvos Energija owns 96.75% of shares in LEG, which is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.