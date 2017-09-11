Estonia: Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 3% on year in April

The average price per square meter of Tallinn apartments grew by almost 3% on year in April to 1,863 euros, informed LETA/BNS.

Compared to March 2019, the average price increased by 0.4%. The median price of apartments in the capital city rose 3.6% on year to 1,784 euros in April, but declined by 1.1% compared with March 2019, figures available from the Land Board show.





During the month, 728 apartments in Tallinn changed hands and the combined value of the transactions was 75.2 mln euros.





In the same month last year, transactions numbered 771 and their total value was 81.7 mln euros. In March 2019, 822 transactions were made in Tallinn and the value of the transactions totaled 88.2 mln euros.





Across Estonia, excluding Tallinn, the average price of apartments climbed 11.4% year on year to 818 euros per square meter. Compared to the preceding month, the average price dropped 6.9%.

The median price of apartments outside Tallinn rose 24.7% on year to 680 euros in April but was down 12.3% compared to March 2019.





The number of transactions outside Tallinn was 993 and the total value of the transactions was 49.6 mln euros in April. In April 2018, apartments outside Tallinn changed hands in 1,032 transactions and the total value of the transactions was 46.6 mln euros.





Figures available from the Estonian Land Board may change when data is adjusted.