Tallink Grupp registers branch office for cargo business in Poland

The listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp recently registered a branch office for its cargo operations in Poland, the registered office is based in Warsaw and the company is currently in the process of recruiting a branch manager for the Polish office, informed LETA/BNS.

The move for registering an office in Poland comes as part of the company's desire to grow cargo operations in Central Europe, the shipper said.





"Cargo transportation is an important and rapidly growing and expanding part of our business and we have seen strong growth in cargo customers from Central Europe. We have been servicing these customers from our current home markets well until now, but feel we can provide an even better service to them if we are closer to them and have an even better understanding of their needs via a branch close to them," Hakan Fagerstrom, head of cargo at Tallink Grupp, said.





"We recently completed the branch office registration process in Poland, now have a registered office in Warsaw and are currently recruiting the branch manager who has extensive cargo experience and good knowledge of the local and regional markets. We hope to have the branch office fully operational from the third quarter of 2019," Fagerstrom added.