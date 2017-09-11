Financial Services, Good for Business, Internet, Lithuania, Technology

Swiss fintech platform Sonect gets e-money license in Lithuania

Sonect, a Swiss-based fintech platform that allows its users to withdraw cash without a physical ATM, has received an electronic money institution license from the Bank of Lithuania.

The license allows the company to provide services across the European Economic Area (EEA).


Sonect Europe, a new company registered in Lithuania this year, will serve as its European headquarters, the government's foreign investment promotion agency Invest Lithuania said. 


Founded in Zurich in 2016, Sonect offers a platform that allows its users to withdraw cash from participating cafes, shops, pharmacies or similar establishments using a smartphone.




