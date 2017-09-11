Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Technology, Telecomunications
Estonia: Telia's Q1 revenue grows 6 pct on year to EUR 75.8 mln
At that, the company's business profit amounted to 26.1 mln
euros, Telia said.
In the first quarter of this year, Telia's mobile subscriptions exceeded a mln in Estonia, increasing
by nearly 70,000 on year -- Telia had
1.003 mln mobile subscriptions at the end of the first quarter, while the same
indicator stood at 934,000 the year before.
Robert Pajos,
chairman of the management board of Telia
Eesti, said that the company's active investment and the development of new
networks and digital customer solutions are also reflected in the financial
results. "Results show that the direction assumed is right and we are
planning to maintain the same course in the future as well," Pajos said in
a press release.
Pajos added that there is a continued trend among local
companies in which, instead of owning and managing an IT infrastructure, it is
bought in as a service. "Increasingly more companies understand that this
kind of model helps them become more efficient and focus on their main
activity," he said.
The management board chair highlighted the issue of IT
security, which Telia is entering
more seriously, as another important business segment direction. "The
market's awareness of various security risks is growing and customers see
security solutions as one part of IT and data communication services. This is a
market growing in the coming years and Telia
sees itself as an important partner for customers as a comprehensive service
provider," he added.
The number of Telia's
broadband subscriptions was 243,000 at the end of the first quarter, having
risen by 5,000 customers compared with the same time the year before. Telia is continuing a sizable update and
development of its main internet network.
Telia's TV service
reached 214,000 homes at the end of March, marking an increase of over 10,000
customers compared with the year before.
In the mobile services segment, Telia started offering calls in the WiFi network, that is the
VoWiFi service, in the first quarter of 2019.
