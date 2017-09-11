Estonia: Telia's Q1 revenue grows 6 pct on year to EUR 75.8 mln

Revenue of the Estonian operation of Telia in the first quarter of 2019 increased 6% compared to the same quarter of 2018 and totaled 75.8 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.

At that, the company's business profit amounted to 26.1 mln euros, Telia said.

In the first quarter of this year, Telia's mobile subscriptions exceeded a mln in Estonia, increasing by nearly 70,000 on year -- Telia had 1.003 mln mobile subscriptions at the end of the first quarter, while the same indicator stood at 934,000 the year before.





Robert Pajos, chairman of the management board of Telia Eesti, said that the company's active investment and the development of new networks and digital customer solutions are also reflected in the financial results. "Results show that the direction assumed is right and we are planning to maintain the same course in the future as well," Pajos said in a press release.





Pajos added that there is a continued trend among local companies in which, instead of owning and managing an IT infrastructure, it is bought in as a service. "Increasingly more companies understand that this kind of model helps them become more efficient and focus on their main activity," he said.





The management board chair highlighted the issue of IT security, which Telia is entering more seriously, as another important business segment direction. "The market's awareness of various security risks is growing and customers see security solutions as one part of IT and data communication services. This is a market growing in the coming years and Telia sees itself as an important partner for customers as a comprehensive service provider," he added.





The number of Telia's broadband subscriptions was 243,000 at the end of the first quarter, having risen by 5,000 customers compared with the same time the year before. Telia is continuing a sizable update and development of its main internet network.





Telia's TV service reached 214,000 homes at the end of March, marking an increase of over 10,000 customers compared with the year before.





In the mobile services segment, Telia started offering calls in the WiFi network, that is the VoWiFi service, in the first quarter of 2019.