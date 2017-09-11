Lithuania's Scapa Baltic plans to build factory in Belarus

Swedish-owned Lithuanian soft leather and tapestry furniture manufacturer Scapa Baltic is planning to build a factory in Belarus, according the business daily Verslo Zinios reported LETA/BNS.

The planned size of investment in the facility to be built in the Grodno Free Economic Zone (FEZ) is not being disclosed.





"The Lithuanian company's representatives were shown available land plots in Grodno, Lida and Smorgon to choose the suitable production site," Primepress.by has reported, citing a press release from Grodnoinvest, the FEZ operator, on talks held on April 16.





The Kaunas-based company manufactures upholstered furniture, bed frames, bed headboards and mattress covers.