Estonia Leedo planning to open 2nd wooden house factory in China

Saaremaa Houses, a subsidiary of the company Saare Erek belonging to Saaremaa-based businessman Vjatseslav Leedo, is planning to open a second plant for the manufacture of wooden houses in China, according regional newspaper Saarte Haal reported LETA/BNS.

"We're doing normally in China, normally even beyond expectations," Kristjan Leedo, member of the supervisory board of Saare Erek, told the newspaper. "There's enough work for the plant to be working at full capacity, in two shifts that is."





The company already is working on a plan to have a second plant built in China that would be somewhat smaller than the existing manufacturing unit built last year. The second plant would be located 1,000 kilometers from the existing plant in Jingmen, in the very heart of China.





The manager of the Chinese plant, Xiao Fei, who visited Saaremaa at the beginning of this year, said at the time that the plant had plenty of work. The same was confirmed by Kristjan Leedo, who said that at the beginning of the year the plant had an order book for 40,000 square meters, meaning until fall. In the meantime the order book has expanded to a few hundred thousand square meters.





According to Leedo, working in China has become a day-to-day routine for them by now.

"We longer have to worry, like we did at the start, about whether we have enough work and for how long," he said, adding that customers are approaching them with their wishes themselves now.