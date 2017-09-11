Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.04.2019, 11:53
Estonia: Tulika Takso to buy 40 hybrid cars for EUR 800,000
Mati Saar, board member of Tulika Takso, told that opting for hybrid vehicles does not mean a significantly bigger investment for the company compared with gasoline and diesel powered cars.
"The price difference for these cars is not very big, maybe 1,000-2,000 euros or 10%, but not always -- it depends on the carmaker and how the car industry develops," Saar said.
The cars are estimated to cost approximately 20,000 euros apiece.
"Fuel is very attractive to us -- one thing is the environment, but fuel consumption will decline significantly as well," Saar said.
Saar said that the switch to new cars was not a one-off, as the taxi company generally uses a car for two years.
"Every two years, we return old cars, receive new cars, and now in the framework of the same process we will not swap cars for new cars which do not run on alternative fuel," he said.
Tulika Takso said it aims to be the first taxi company in Estonia the fleet of which is made up exclusively of hybrid and gas fueled vehicles.
Of the 300 new cars of Tulika Takso 165 will be Toyotas, the first batch of which will be delivered by dealer Amserv this week.
- 23.04.2019 Construction price index in Estonia continued a moderate rise
- 23.04.2019 Estonia: Regulator applying for extension of prohibition on stay at Aidu wind farm
- 23.04.2019 Job portal: Avg pay in seasonal jobs in Estonia up to EUR 1,268 a month
- 23.04.2019 Deglava Bridge in Riga to be closed for traffic on Thursday – interior minister
- 23.04.2019 1st cruise ship of 2019 season to visit Estonia on Saturday
- 19.04.2019 Президент Эстонии: взяла переводчика, чтобы не говорить плохо на языке Пушкина
- 18.04.2019 Presidents of Estonia, Russia discuss bilateral relations
- 18.04.2019 Кальюлайд предложила Путину обновить программу сотрудничества между ЕС и Россией
- 18.04.2019 "Эстонский сценарий" - взгляд из Латвии
- 18.04.2019 Skeleton Technologies to invest EUR 25 mln in plant in Saxony