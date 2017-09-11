Operator of Tallinn-St Petersburg bus line keen to launch route to Kiev

The company Baltic Shuttle which at present operates a regular bus service between Tallinn and St. Petersburg wishes to launch a daily Tallinn-Kiev-Tallinn bus service with partners, informed LETA/BNS.

The company belonging to Marianna Vlasenko has submitted to the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications an application for a route license, from which it appears that the bus would make stops en route in Parnu and in Vilnius.





The year-round service would be operated with 49- to 59-seat buses and the per-kilometer tariff would be 0.05 euros.





The company's partners would be Kautra and Tolimojo Keleivinio Transporto Kompanija in Lithuania and Transtempo in Ukraine.





Baltic Shuttle posted a net profit of 44,000 euros on sales of 353,400 euros for 2017. Marianna Vlasenko is the sole owner of the company.