airBaltic sees 12.1% increase in passenger numbers in Q1

Latvian airline airBaltic during the first three months of 2019 has transported 818 129 passengers or 12% more than last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East, the airline informed BC.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are satisfied to see a double-digit growth, while modernizing our fleet with the most advanced aircraft in the market. In addition, we have been able to improve our service, offering more convenient connections for affordable prices. airBaltic’s product has proven to be a success story as passengers are increasingly choosing to travel with us.”





airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. airBaltic has launched new destinations from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv, as well as will launch flights to Kos and Menorca in May.



During the first quarter of 2019,has operated 12 740 flights or 10% more than last year. The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator forduring the first three months of 2019 reached a level of 89.9%.