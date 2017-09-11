Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic sees 12.1% increase in passenger numbers in Q1
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer
of airBaltic: “We are satisfied to
see a double-digit growth, while modernizing our fleet with the most advanced
aircraft in the market. In addition, we have been able to improve our service,
offering more convenient connections for affordable prices. airBaltic’s product has proven to be a
success story as passengers are increasingly choosing to travel with us.”
During the first quarter of 2019, airBaltic has operated 12 740 flights or 10% more than last year. The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator
for airBaltic during the first three months of 2019
reached a level of 89.9%.
airBaltic
serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the
largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its
network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. airBaltic has launched new destinations from Riga to Dublin,
Stuttgart and Lviv, as well as will launch flights to Kos and Menorca in May.
