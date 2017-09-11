Cargo, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 12.04.2019, 15:42
Poland's Laude sets up business in Lithuania's Kaunas
Based on information from the Lithuanian Center of Registers, the new company was established on April 10 and is led by Maciej Witczak, the sole shareholder of Poland's Laude Smart Intermodal.
Laude is involved in intermodal freight transport and owns intermodal trains in Poland, Russia, Ukraine and Moldova. Laude owns two subsidiaries in Russia's Kaliningrad and Ukraine.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are implementing a European standard-gauge railway project, Rail Baltica, and Lithuania has already built a railway from the Polish border to Kaunas, and it will be linked to the intermodal terminal in Kaunas by the end of this year.
Based on the Rail Baltica project's updated cost-benefit analysis, carried out by Ernst & Young Baltic, the project is expected to considerably increase freight and passengers numbers in the Baltic states.
Under the worst-case scenario, Rail Baltica freight volumes should rise to 13 mln tons by 2030, and grow to 19.5 mln tons under the best-case scenario, and should grow to 16 and 25.2 mln tons respectively by 2055.
