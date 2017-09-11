Apartment, house sales in Lithuania rise 7% in Q1

A total of 27,700 real estate units changed owners via purchase and sale transactions in Lithuania in the first quarter of 2019, a rise of 6.4% y-o-y, according to preliminary data from the Center of Registers informed LETA/BNS.

The number of apartment and single-family house transactions increased by around 7% and that of land transactions was up by 8%.





A total of 7,950 apartments and 2,230 single-family houses were sold in the country during the three months, up 7.1% and 6.7%, respectively.





In Vilnius alone, apartment sales jumped by 15.3% to 2,720 units.





In the land market, some 13,400 parcels changed hands in the country, up 8% from a year earlier.