Analytics, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 09.04.2019, 12:34

Apartment, house sales in Lithuania rise 7% in Q1

BC, Vilnius, 09.04.2019.Print version
A total of 27,700 real estate units changed owners via purchase and sale transactions in Lithuania in the first quarter of 2019, a rise of 6.4% y-o-y, according to preliminary data from the Center of Registers informed LETA/BNS.

The number of apartment and single-family house transactions increased by around 7% and that of land transactions was up by 8%. 


A total of 7,950 apartments and 2,230 single-family houses were sold in the country during the three months, up 7.1% and 6.7%, respectively.


In Vilnius alone, apartment sales jumped by 15.3% to 2,720 units. 


In the land market, some 13,400 parcels changed hands in the country, up 8% from a year earlier. 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 