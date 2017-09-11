Analytics, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate, Statistics
Apartment, house sales in Lithuania rise 7% in Q1
09.04.2019
A total of 27,700 real estate units changed owners via purchase and sale transactions in Lithuania in the first quarter of 2019, a rise of 6.4% y-o-y, according to preliminary data from the Center of Registers informed LETA/BNS.
The number of apartment and single-family house transactions
increased by around 7% and that of land transactions was up by 8%.
A total of 7,950 apartments and 2,230 single-family houses
were sold in the country during the three months, up 7.1% and 6.7%,
respectively.
In Vilnius alone, apartment sales jumped by 15.3% to 2,720
units.
In the land market, some 13,400 parcels changed hands in the
country, up 8% from a year earlier.
