Riga port raises cargo turnover 1.6% in Q1

In the first three months of 2019, the Freeport of Riga handled 8.352 million tons of cargo, which is a 1.6% rise against the same period a year ago, according to information released by the port.

Bulk cargo, which dominated the port’s cargo structure in the first three months of 2018, rose 1.3% y-o-y to 5.275 mln tons. Handling of general cargo increased 8.2% to 2.111 mln tons and reloading of liquid cargo was down 9.3 % to 967,100 tons.





Coal accounted for 35.1% (39% in 2018 and 35% in 2017) of all cargo reloaded in the first three months of this year. Handling of coal dropped 8.2% y-o-y to 2.929 mln tons in January-March 2018.





Container cargo made up 14.1%, oil products 11.5%, timber 12% of all cargo reloaded in the first two months of this year. Reloading of oil products at the port fell 8.9% y-o-y to 958,900 tons in the first three months of this year.





In March, the port handled 2.806 mln tons of cargo, including 1.643 mln tons of bulk cargo, 742,100 tons of general cargo and 420,800 tons of liquid cargo.





In 2018, the port of Riga reloaded 36.432 mln tons of cargo, up 8.2 % from 2018, including 5.483 mln tons reloaded in the first two months of 2018.





Riga is the largest Latvian port by cargo turnover and also by the number of ship passengers.