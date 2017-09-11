Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Internet, Lithuania, Technology
Germany's N26 online bank set to return to Lithuania
"We are currently renewing our registration procedures in Lithuania and are planning to resume (operations) in your country very soon, because there was very positive feedback about our bank's operations in Lithuania. This also applies to Latvia," it quoted Samantha Hendricks, head of global public relations at N26, as saying.
She said more information about the neobank's plans in the Lithuanian market will be available in the coming weeks.
N26 began to offer payment cards in Lithuania in 2016, but suspended the service in early 2019 without giving any explanations.
The German-registered neobank did not suspend operations in Estonia, although the country was at the center of scandals over suspected money laundering via the Baltic units of Danske Bank and Swedbank.
N26 operates in 24 markets across Europe and says it has more than 2.5 mln customers.
