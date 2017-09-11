Lithuanian company set to export electric boats to Scandinavia

- Vm Production, a-Kaunas based producer of entertainment and sports boats, says it is finishing the assembly of the world's first electric boat and garage with wind turbines and solar panels, reported LETA/BNS.

The company says it plans to test them shortly and then export to Scandinavia.





Having produced diesel- and petrol-fueled boats, Vm Production now says it plans to only produce boats and garages powered by wind and solar energy and it also be used to charge electric cars, boats and provide power to fish farms.





"A boat of up to 5-6 meters in length with a hanged engine is not a new thing as there are many producers making them. But there's no technology and completion for big boats. Our boat is 9-meter long and weighs 4.5 tons and is adapted to fishing. There are no electric boats of that size," Sarunas Danilavicius, a export manager at the company, told.





In his words, the garage will have 12 wind turbines and solar panels each and they will be interconnected and send power to external powerbanks. Meanwhile the boats will be equipped with six wind turbines and 4 solar panels on the double roof and they will be partly autonomous from onshore charging.





According to Danilevicius, the company is now capable of producing around 12 of such garages and three boats a year and plans to export them to Scandinavia.





The company's representatives refrained to disclose the value of investment but said that the boat price will start at 170,000 euros, excluding VAT), and that of the garage will start at 40,000 euros, excluding VAT.





Vm Production posted 118,600 euros in revenue last year