Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.04.2019, 18:10
Tallink has carried more than 7.6 mln passengers between Riga and Stockholm in 13 years
BC, Tallinn, 04.04.2019.Print version
Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp in early April marks the 13th anniversary of the Riga-Stockholm route and reported that it has carried more than 7.6 passengers on the route in these years, LETA learned from the company.
Tallink Grupp this year marks its 30th anniversary and plans future developments in each of its markets, including Latvia.
Tallink Latvia opened the Riga Stockholm route in April 2006. Presently Isabelle and Romantika ferries are running on the route daily, carrying passengers, vehicles and cargos between the Latvian and Swedish capitals.
In 13 years Tallink has carried more than 7.6 mln passengers of more than 200 nationalities on six ships. The company has also carried more than 910,000 transport vehicles and more than 175,000 cargo units.
Tallink Latvija was registered in 2005 and has a share capital of EUR 35,560. The company’s turnover in 2017 was EUR 2095 mln and profit reached EUR 149,581. Tallink Latvija employs more than 600 people.
Other articles:
- 04.04.2019 В пятницу могут объявить об отстранении мэра Риги Нила Ушакова от должности
- 04.04.2019 Last year, 15% of population in Latvia had high overall life satisfaction rating
- 04.04.2019 Salmonella bacteria found at Dava Foods laying hen farm near Tallinn
- 04.04.2019 Lithuanian PM distances himself from LGC Cargo's support statement
- 04.04.2019 Puce might fire Usakovs this Friday
- 04.04.2019 Latvia lags behind other Baltic states in road safety – Krapsis
- 04.04.2019 ENTSO-E to provide key synchronization documents to Baltic countries
- 04.04.2019 Kremlin green-lights President Kaljulaid meet
- 04.04.2019 Estonia's home and garden goods retailer Hortes expanding into Lithuania
- 04.04.2019 Riga bourse resumes trading with Olainfarm shares