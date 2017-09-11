Lithuanians plan to open iLunch restaurants in Moscow, Warsaw

Inovatyvus Restoranai, the owner of six iLunch restaurants operating in Vilnius business centers, is planning to expand the chain to Moscow and Warsaw, according to the business daily Verslo Zinios reported LETA/BNS.

"We are entering Moscow through our acquaintances, people who have big businesses in Russia. We have serious partners," it quoted Inovatyvus Restoranai Director Aurelijus Jasevicius as saying.





"Plans call for opening at least 50 lunch restaurants in Moscow business centers within five years," he said.

The company will expand in Russia on a franchise basis.





It also plans to set up at least 50 iLunch outlets of its own at office buildings in the Polish capital.





In Vilnius, Inovatyvus Restoranai owns two other restaurants, Basilico and Skonis.