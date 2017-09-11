Riga Airport offers record large number of destinations in summer

Riga Airport starts summer season during which the Airport will offer its passengers record large network – 106 direct destination, the airport reported.

The national airline airBaltic will start flying to Dublin, Ireland and Stuttgart, Germany. During the summer season 2019 that lasts until October, seven new destinations will be opened from Riga Airport: the national airline airBaltic will start flying to Lviv, Ukraine, on 11 May, to Kos, Greece, and on 12 May to the Mediterranean island Menorca, and the Irish low-fare airline Ryanair will start flying to the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague.

Also tour operators will offer their clients new exciting destinations in summer: tour operator Itaka will start flying from Riga, providing direct connections to Madagascar (Blue Panorama), Crete (Corendon Airlines), Bodrum (Onur Air), Tirana (Enter Air), and Zakynthos (Enter Air). Tour operator TUI will start flying from Riga and plans to take travellers to Antalya and Spain.

Moreover, in the summer season, the first direct commercial charter flights will be started between South Korea and Latvia provided by Korean Air. Flights will take place on 24 and 31 May and 7 June and those are organised by one of the largest Korean tourism agencies Hanjin Travel with the support of the Latvian Embassy to the Republic of Korea, Tourism Department of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Riga Airport, and Tourism Development Agency of Riga Live Riga.

“I’m pleased that airlines and tour operators have chosen Riga airport to offer our passengers so exciting and colourful destinations for their summer travels! Abu Dhabi and Madagascar, European resorts and business centres, Scandinavia and Central Asia - even the pickiest passenger will find something suitable in the large offer of Riga Airport!” said the Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport, Ilona Līce, reminding that in 2019 the growth of the airport continues. According to the operating data, until the end of March, Riga Airport has serviced more than 1.3 million passengers that is an increase by almost 7%, compared to the first three months last year.

In total, in the summer season of 2019, Riga Airport will offer 106 direct destinations that is a record high number of destinations and the largest network of destinations in Baltics. 19 airlines will fly from Riga Airport. Full list of destinations available from Riga Airport can be found on the interactive map: www.flyfromriga.lv.