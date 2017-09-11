Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.04.2019, 10:04
Riga Airport offers record large number of destinations in summer
The national airline airBaltic will start flying to Dublin, Ireland and Stuttgart, Germany. During the summer
season 2019 that lasts until October, seven new destinations will be opened
from Riga Airport: the national airline airBaltic will start
flying to Lviv, Ukraine, on 11 May, to Kos, Greece, and on 12 May to the
Mediterranean island Menorca, and the Irish low-fare airline Ryanair will start flying to the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague.
Also tour operators will offer
their clients new exciting destinations in summer: tour operator Itaka will
start flying from Riga, providing direct connections to Madagascar (Blue
Panorama), Crete (Corendon Airlines), Bodrum (Onur Air), Tirana (Enter Air),
and Zakynthos (Enter Air). Tour operator TUI will start flying from Riga and
plans to take travellers to Antalya and Spain.
Moreover, in the summer season, the
first direct commercial charter flights will be started between South Korea and
Latvia provided by Korean Air. Flights will take place on 24 and 31 May and 7
June and those are organised by one of the largest Korean tourism agencies Hanjin
Travel with the support of the Latvian Embassy to the Republic of Korea,
Tourism Department of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Riga
Airport, and Tourism Development Agency of Riga Live Riga.
“I’m pleased that airlines and tour
operators have chosen Riga airport to offer our passengers so exciting and
colourful destinations for their summer travels! Abu Dhabi and Madagascar,
European resorts and business centres, Scandinavia and Central Asia - even the
pickiest passenger will find something suitable in the large offer of Riga
Airport!” said the Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport, Ilona Līce,
reminding that in 2019 the growth of the airport continues. According to the
operating data, until the end of March, Riga Airport has serviced more than 1.3
million passengers that is an increase by almost 7%, compared to the first
three months last year.
In total, in the summer season of
2019, Riga Airport will offer 106 direct destinations that is a record high
number of destinations and the largest network of destinations in Baltics.
19 airlines will fly from Riga Airport. Full list of destinations
available from Riga Airport can be found on the interactive map: www.flyfromriga.lv.
- 09.04.2019 Британская Satalia приобрела литовскую Data Dog
- 03.04.2019 Abu Dhabi based Liwathon acquires Estonian fuel transit co Vopak E.O.S.
- 03.04.2019 IKEA to open online store in Estonia, establish collection point in Tallinn
- 03.04.2019 В Вильнюсе состоится форум Rail Baltica
- 02.04.2019 Tallinn Airport schedule to be supplemented with 11 direct destinations in April
- 02.04.2019 Sirin Development starts building industrial park outside Riga
- 02.04.2019 Court orders Winergy wind farm developer to repay EUR 2.13 mln to government budget
- 02.04.2019 Saeima committee divided on residents' petition calling for demolition of Uzvaras Monument
- 02.04.2019 Court sets EUR 500,000 bail for businessman Martinsons detained in connection with Rigas Satiksme case