Tallinn Airport schedule to be supplemented with 11 direct destinations in April

In April, non-stop service to 11 new destinations from Tallinn Airport will be launched, while the total number of destinations serviced in the summer months will be 37, the state-owned airport company said.

Eero Pargmae, CCO of Tallinn Airport, said that the aviation market this year is in the midst of reorganization following a notable growth, thus subsequent growth can be expected to decelerate.





"That means that several airlines are revising their strategic plans and setting new goals," Pargmae said.





In addition to 37 regular flight destinations, 37 destinations will also be serviced by charter flights with the highest number flying to resorts in Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria.





"In addition to Smartlynx, charter fights from Tallinn are also serviced by Finnair, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, Onurair and several other airlines. Travel agencies have good offers for package trips and the route to Turkish resorts exhibits the most frequent charter flight traffic this summer," Pargmae said.





Starting from April 2, Ryanair will start operating flights from Tallinn to Berlin and Barcelona and from April 3 to Dublin. Nordica will start flying to Nice from April 13 and to Split from April 14. The carrier will also start servicing flights to Odessa and Ohrid in May. Aegan Airlines will start flying to Athens and Belavia to Minsk.





Starting from June, airBaltic will start flying to Malaga, Copenhagen and Brussels, Ellinair to Thessaloniki and Nordica to Constanta. From August, Wizzair will start flights to Kutaisi and Turkish Airlines will add supplementary departures on the Istanbul route to reach a total of ten flights per week. More frequent departures will be added by Finnair on the Helsinki route and by Lufthansa on the Frankfurt route.