Britain's Satalia buys Lithuania's Data Dog
The two companies, which partnered several years ago to develop business optimization systems for such customers as PwC and Tesco, will from now on strengthen their own product portfolio as well.
Data Dog, which was founded in 2012 and currently employs over 40 people, has become an integral part of Satalia.
The acquisition, whose value has not been disclosed, has increased Satalia's team of programmers, data scientists, product managers and other professionals in London, Kaunas and other European countries to over 100 people.
Satalia says it sees Lithuania not only as a fintech or laser hub, it also as an artificial intelligence technology center.
In the Kaunas office, the company plans to hire Java and Python programmers, optimization specialists, data scientists and testers, as well as project managers.
