Ryanair to launch Riga-Prague flights

The Irish low-fare airline Ryanair plans to launch Riga-Prague flights on April 2, according to Riga airport spokeswoman Laura Karnite

In total the airport is offering flights to 106 destinations by 19 airlines during the summer season. Seven new routes will be opened for the 2019 summer season that will last until October.


