Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.04.2019, 09:43
Ryanair to launch Riga-Prague flights
BC, Riga, 02.04.2019.
The Irish low-fare airline Ryanair plans to launch Riga-Prague flights on April 2, according to Riga airport spokeswoman Laura Karnite
In total the airport is offering flights to 106 destinations by 19 airlines during the summer season. Seven new routes will be opened for the 2019 summer season that will last until October.
Riga Airport, the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics.
