airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Dublin

. Latvian airline airBaltic today, on March 31, 2019, launched scheduled flights between Riga and Dublin, Ireland. Now airBaltic flies with the most modern commercial aircraft Airbus A220-300 aircraft to Dublin four times a week, with ticket prices starting at EUR 39, BC learned from airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are happy to start our summer season schedule by launching a long-awaited and highly demanded connection between Riga and Dublin. Now travelers between the two cities will have a great flying experience with very attractive prices in economy or our full service business class on the new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.”

Irish Ambassador Jim Hennessy congratulated Martin Gauss and airBaltic on this breakthrough and looked forward to further traffic in both directions.





airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In summer 2019, airBaltic will introduce new destinations from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv as well as Kos and Menorca.