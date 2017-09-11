Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Dublin
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are happy to start our summer season
schedule by launching a long-awaited and highly demanded connection between
Riga and Dublin. Now travelers between the two cities will have a great
flying experience with very attractive prices in economy or our full service
business class on the new Airbus A220-300
aircraft.”
Irish
Ambassador Jim Hennessy congratulated Martin Gauss and airBaltic on this breakthrough and looked forward to further
traffic in both directions.
airBaltic serves over
70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of
destinations and convenient connections via Riga to
its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In summer 2019,
airBaltic will introduce new destinations from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart
and Lviv as well as Kos and Menorca.
