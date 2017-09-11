Estonia, Good for Business, Innovations, Internet, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.03.2019, 13:21
Estonia: Levikom announces shift of IoT network to new technology
The introduction of second-generation technology means higher-quality coverage and a two-way connection between the network and the device, Levikom said.
"The new technology enables to position a device in the network of Internet of Things without a GPS, which means that the selection of devices that can be connected to the network is broader and GPS does not burden the battery of the device. In addition, we can create virtual private networks, install internal base stations and provide Internet of Things services also in other countries as a roaming service, which is important for transport and logistics companies," Lauri Lodjak, director of the network unit at Levikom.
Levikom's IoT network now covers Tallinn and its near environs as well as 20 towns and cities across Estonia. The company expects to have installed 330 base stations necessary for nationwide coverage by the end of next year.
Levikom has invested some 2 mln euros in the development of the IoT network and 5G/IoT services.
The new network technology was supplied to Levikom by the Canadian developer of IoT and 5G network solutions TEKTELIC.
Levikom is an ICT company whose main business areas are IoT, IT, communications services and video surveillance.
- 29.03.2019 Lithuania's M&A market grows 16% in 2018
- 29.03.2019 Levikom привел сеть интернета вещей к технологии второго поколения
- 29.03.2019 На торги выставлена недвижимость в центре Таллинна
- 29.03.2019 Банк Эстонии: у вкладчиков Swedbank нет причин для беспокойства
- 28.03.2019 airBaltic получила 15-й самолет Airbus A220-300
- 28.03.2019 Пассажиропоток на Рижском международном автовокзале за два месяца вырос на 7,6%
- 28.03.2019 Oro navigacija и испанская Indra создают центр компетенций в Вильнюсе
- 28.03.2019 LAT Pharma учредил предприятие в Вильнюсе
- 28.03.2019 Рижский порт вложит 32 млн. евро в строительство путепровода
- 28.03.2019 Hard-to-fill ICT vacancies: how countries compare