Riga International Coach Terminal sees 7.6% growth of passengers in two months

During the first two months of this year Riga International Coach Terminal saw the number of passengers grow 7.6% compared to the same period in 2017 to 250,208 people, the coach terminal said LETA/BNS.

The number of inbound buses was 25,804, down 1.9%  from January-February last year.


In 2018, Riga International Coach Terminal served 1.727 mln passengers, up 3.9% from 2017, and handled 155,585 inbound buses, down 0.8% y-o-y.


Riga International Coach Terminal is indirectly owned by the Riga local authority.




