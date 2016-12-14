airBaltic receives this year’s first Airbus A220-300

Latvian airline airBaltic on March 28, 2019 in Riga welcomed its 15th Airbus A220-300 jet of 2019, BC learned from the company.

This was the first Airbus A220-300 received this year and seven more new aircraft will join the airline’s fleet by the end of the year.





Thus far, airBaltic has carried over 2,350,000 passengers on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft with every second airBaltic passenger flying on the aircraft. Airbus A220-300’s have completed more than 23,708 flights and flown over 62,041 block hours.





Since the launch operations on December 14, 2016, airBaltic Airbus A220-300’s have been in more than 35 countries and landed in over 70 airports. Most often airBaltic flies its Airbus A220-300’s to Moscow, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Barcelona.





As reprted, airBaltic will end its Boeing 737 fleet operations in autumn 2019, one year ahead of the original plan. The airline aims to minimize complexity and benefit from the additional efficiency of the Airbus A220-300 aircraft which will be the only jet type operated by airBaltic.





airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.