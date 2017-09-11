Lithuanian Railways' Jan-Feb revenue up 14 %

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) saw its revenue for January through February rose by 14.2% y-o-y to 81.9 mln euros, based on preliminary figures, informed LETA/BNS.

Passenger numbers jumped by 24% to 850,200 and freight traffic grew by 4% to 9 mln tons.





The growth in freight volumes was mostly due to increased shipments of fertilizers, building materials, food products and solid fuels, the state railway operator said in a press release.





Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai CEO Mantas Bartuska attributed the growth in passenger traffic to updated train schedules.





In February, containerized freight shipments surged by 54% amid a continued rapid growth in computer, home appliance and other equipment shipments from China.





Belarusian freight volumes rose by 10% last month.