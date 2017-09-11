Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 25.03.2019, 09:58
Lithuanian Railways sign EUR 11.4 mln contract to rebuild Renge track
The track is to be rebuild by the end of 2019, in line with Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai's commitment to
the European Commission, which in late 2017 imposed a fine of almost 28 mln
euros on the state railway company for hindering competition in the rail
freight market.
The Lithuanian Cabinet has recently decided that the
Mazeikiai-Renge track is not important to national security, a move that
followed a decision by the government's commission vetting transactions by
strategic companies not to carry out an assessment of the Renge deal.
Vitras-S, the
winning bidder, is to rebuild the 19-kilometer track, to rebuild or renovate
six bridges and five level-crossings, and to install or reinstall traffic
management systems and carry out other works.
Vitras-S Director Mikhail
Lipkin said that the company will manage to complete the project by the end
of this year if the contract is signed in March.
A decade ago, the railway section was used by the
Mazeikiai-based oil refinery Orlen
Lietuva, which is owned by Poland's Orlen,
to transport its oil products to Latvia.
- 22.03.2019 International migration of the Lithuanian population
- 22.03.2019 Estonian shipper Tallink's Isabelle ferry to be renovated in Finland
- 22.03.2019 В начале апреле Литву посетит премьер Польши
- 22.03.2019 New rules for hauliers could curb Lithuania’s exports
- 22.03.2019 Газ Риге LET поставляет из разных источников
- 22.03.2019 Таиланд ввел безвизовый режим для граждан Литвы и Латвии
- 22.03.2019 Maxima grupe не будет управлять испанской Supersol
- 22.03.2019 Министр экономики продолжает настаивать на причастности сотрудников ЛАИР к мошенничеству
- 22.03.2019 Passenger traffic on domestic ship routes increased in Estonia
- 22.03.2019 В Литве подписан договор о восстановлении железнодорожной ветки на Ренге