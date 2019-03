Estonian shipper Tallink’s Isabelle cruise ship that has been running between Riga and Stockholm will be renovated in Finland's Naantali shipyard, Tallink Latvija sales and marketing director Baiba Muceniece said.

She said that Isabelle will head to Naantali on March 24 and will return to the Riga-Stockholm route on April 5.





According to Muceniece, the ferry will undergo the regular technical maintenance procedure, several passenger areas will be renovated and upgraded as well as regular technical works carried out.





For example, the Dining Room and Chef's Kitchen restaurants will be refurbished with a new visual identity and a new service concept. On the technical side, improvements will be made to the vessel to further enhance its energy efficiency and reduce emissions. Increased efficiency and reduced emissions are a priority for Tallink for all its vessels and upgrades to achieve this are made to all the company's ships on a regular basis during planned dockings, Tallink said.





The Romantika ferry will keep running on the Riga-Stockholm route.





Isabelle is the sixth Tallink ship that is being renovated in the first quarter of 2019.