Thursday, 21.03.2019, 12:48
Austrian airline Laudamotion to launch direct flights between Riga and Vienna in October
BC, Riga, 21.03.2019.
Austrian low-fare airline Laudamotion will launch direct flights between Riga and Vienna in October, Riga International Airport informed BC.
Laudamotion will
conduct four weekly flights between the two capitals.
These will be the first flights offered by Laudamotion, which is owned by Irish
low-fare airline Ryanair, to and from Riga Airport.
