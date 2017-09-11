Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport

Austrian airline Laudamotion to launch direct flights between Riga and Vienna in October

21.03.2019
Austrian low-fare airline Laudamotion will launch direct flights between Riga and Vienna in October, Riga International Airport informed BC.

Laudamotion will conduct four weekly flights between the two capitals.


These will be the first flights offered by Laudamotion, which is owned by Irish low-fare airline Ryanair, to and from Riga Airport.




