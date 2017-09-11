Finland happiest country in world, Lithuania happiest country in Baltic

For the second year in a row, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world while Lithuania ranks 42rd in the latest World Happiness Report published by the United Nations on Wednesday.

Photo www.goodnewsfinland.com

The TOP 10 of the happiest countries also includes Denmark, Norway, Iceland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and Australia.





The unhappiest countries are South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Tanzania and Rwanda.





Latvia ranks 53rd on the list between South Korea and Thailand. Estonia ranks 55th place.





The World Happiness Report 2019 ranks 156 countries by happiness levels, based on factors such as GDP per capita, life expectancy, social support and corruption.





This year’s happiness report focuses on happiness and the community: how happiness has evolved over the past dozen years, with a focus on the technologies, social norms, conflicts and government policies that have driven those changes. Special chapters focus on generosity and prosocial behaviour, the effects of happiness on voting behavior, big data, and the happiness effects of internet use and addictions.





“The world is a rapidly changing place,” said Professor John Helliwell, co-editor of the report. “How communities interact with each other whether in schools, workplaces, neighborhoods or on social media has profound effects on world happiness.”





The annual report published by the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network also evaluated countries by the happiness and well-being of their immigrants.