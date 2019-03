airBaltic carried 34% more passengers on Estonian routes in 2 months

The state-owned Latvian airline airBaltic carried over 70,000 passengers on direct flights departing from Tallinn during the first two months of 2019, 34% more than in January and February 2018, informed aircompany.

Altogether in 2018, the company carried some 506,000 passengers, 13% more than in 2017. Since its establishment in 1995, Air Baltic has carried over 40 mln passengers.





airBaltic offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius, as well as connecting flights via Riga.





In June, the company is scheduled to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. A direct service to Salzburg is to launch in December.





airBaltic serves altogether 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.