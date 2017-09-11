Lithuania posts EU's largest increase in new car sales

New car sales in Lithuania grew at the fastest rate in the European Union in the first two months of 2019, according to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

New passenger car registrations in Lithuania soared to 6,270 in January through February, up 68.8% from 3,720 a year-ago.





Latvia posted a 2.2% annual increase to 2,840, but Estonia recorded a decline of 9.5% to 3,940 units.





In February y-o-y, new car sales surged by 94.5% to 3,120 in Lithuania and rose by 3.9% to 1,300 in Latvia, but fell by 8% to 1,760 in Estonia.





Across the EU, car sales declined by 2.9% to 2.31 mln in the two months and edged down by 1% to 1.115 mln in February alone.