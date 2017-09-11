Latvian exports of forestry products up 24.4% in January

In January 2019, Latvia exported EUR 235.857 mln worth of forestry products, which is an increase of 24.4% against the same period a year ago, according to information released by the Agriculture Ministry writes LETA.

Timber and timber products made up the bulk or 88.2% (83.6% a year ago) of total forestry product exports in January 2019, accounting for EUR 208.088 mln and rising 31.3% y-o-y.





Timber exports in January 2019 included EUR 49.004 mln worth of sawn timber, down 1.5% y-o-y. Firewood exports increased 97.1 % year-on-year to EUR 46.601 mln, round timber exports rose 49.9 to EUR 22.53 mln, plywood exports rose 23.6 % to EUR 19.178 mln, and exports of woodchip plates rose 1.4% to EUR 18.234 mln.





According to the Agriculture Ministry’s data, exports of wooden furniture dropped 28.6% from January 2018 to EUR 10.915 mln, or 4.6% (8.1% a year ago) of total forestry product exports, and exports of paper, cardboard and their products were down 1.8% to EUR 9.665 mln, or 4.1% (5.2% a year ago) of total forestry product exports.





In January, Latvia supplied forestry products mainly to the UK (18.6%), Estonia (12.5%) and Sweden (11.5%).





In January 2018, Latvia’s forestry exports reached EUR 189.573 bn.