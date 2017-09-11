Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia
Latvian exports of forestry products up 24.4% in January
Timber and timber products made up the bulk or 88.2% (83.6%
a year ago) of total forestry product exports in January 2019, accounting for
EUR 208.088 mln and rising 31.3% y-o-y.
Timber exports in January 2019 included EUR 49.004 mln worth
of sawn timber, down 1.5% y-o-y. Firewood exports increased 97.1 % year-on-year
to EUR 46.601 mln, round timber exports rose 49.9 to EUR 22.53 mln, plywood
exports rose 23.6 % to EUR 19.178 mln, and exports of woodchip plates rose 1.4%
to EUR 18.234 mln.
According to the Agriculture Ministry’s data, exports of
wooden furniture dropped 28.6% from January 2018 to EUR 10.915 mln, or 4.6%
(8.1% a year ago) of total forestry product exports, and exports of paper,
cardboard and their products were down 1.8% to EUR 9.665 mln, or 4.1% (5.2% a
year ago) of total forestry product exports.
In January, Latvia supplied forestry products mainly to the
UK (18.6%), Estonia (12.5%) and Sweden (11.5%).
In January 2018, Latvia’s forestry exports reached EUR
189.573 bn.
