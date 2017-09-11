City of Tartu, Milrem Robotics to develop service robots for city maintenance

The southern Estonian city of Tartu is to enter into cooperation with the robotics company Milrem Robotics to implement unmanned crawler-type vehicles developed for civilian use in the city's maintenance works, reported LETA/BNS.

This week, Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas, deputy mayor Raimond Tamm, director of the defense division at Milrem Robotics Riho Terras and director of science and development Mart Noorma visited the company and noted that the high-tech, civilian purpose solutions jointly developed by the company and Estonian universities could be put to use in Tartu, spokespeople for Tartu city government told on Thursday.





Klaas pointed out that Milrem's unmanned vehicles would prove useful in city cleaning, landscaping and rescue.





"Tartu as a smart city is ready to start a cooperation project to put the solutions to be developed to a good use in the city," Klaas said, adding that the city will also look into possible foreign investments to launch the project.





The Tartu mayor said that the cooperation between Milrem Robotics and Estonian universities is a good example of how scientific developments should be implemented in practice and how cooperation between high-tech companies and universities should be conducted.





"It is a good example of a company and a university creating innovative solutions and a city being the one that can implement them to increase efficiency," Noorma, the director of science and development at Milrem Robotics, said.





"The city management solutions by Milrem Robotics have sparked interest both in the Middle East and Europe. We have also confirmed our participation in the Estonian businesses' team at EXPO 2020. Solutions in robotics as part of smart city services is one of the important developments we intend to highlight at [the EXPO]," Kuldar Vaarsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics, said.





Milrem Robotics is a defense industry and robotics company based on Estonian capital with offices in Tartu, Tallinn and Ornskoldsvik in Sweden. The company's products for civilian and commercial markets are marketed under the Sinrob brand.



