Thursday, 14.03.2019, 10:24
Latvian ports handle 11.7% more cargo in two months
In the first two months of this year, Latvian ports mostly
transshipped loose cargo – 6.735 mln tons (26.6% more than in the same period
last year). This amount included 3.575 mln tons of coal (36.8% increase),
870,300 tons of grain and grain products (down, 19.,5 %), 438,000 tons of
chemicals (8.2% decrease), 420,900 mln tons of woodchips (88.7% increase).
Liquid cargo turnover at Latvian ports decreased 11.4% to
2.495 mln tons. Oil products accounted for most liquid cargo handled by Latvian
ports – 2.333 mln tons (13.1% decrease).
General cargo turnover increased 4.7% to 2.19 mln tons -
container cargo turnover amounted to 816,000 tons (0.2% decrease), wood –
765,500 tons (23.1% increase), and roll-on/roll-off cargo – 543,700 tons (3.4%
decrease).
Riga Port was the largest Latvian port in terms of cargo
turnover in the first two months this year, handling a total of 5.546 mln tons
of cargo (1.2% increase year on year), followed by Ventspils Port with 4.348 mln
tons (40.7 % up) and Liepaja Port with 1.182 mln tons (14.6 % decrease).
Skulte was the leader among Latvia's small ports with cargo
turnover at 183,400 tons (36.4% increase on the first two months of 2018),
followed by Mersrags Port – 81,700 tons (16.2% increase), and Salacgriva Port –
77,700 tons (17.2 % increase).
The small ports' total cargo turnover in January-February
was 360,600 tons, an increase of 27.2% on the first two months last year.
In 2018, Latvian ports handled 66.17 mln tons of cargo,
which is a 6.9% increase on the previous year.
