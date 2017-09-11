Estonia, Good for Business, Industry, Innovations, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.03.2019, 22:10
Estonian software robotics co Flowit boosts earnings 26% on year
Andres Aavik,
board member and CEO of Flowit Estonia OU,
said that the company's performance last year was affected the most by its
leaving an international group and adopting a new business name, as well as
investments made in new lines of business.
"A year ago we bought out the business from the listed
Swedish company Knowit AB and adopted
Flowit as our new brand. Where
earlier we used to be active mainly in the development and testing of software,
in recent years we have focused on the field of automation of robotic work
processes and made investments in the development of products based on
artificial intelligence (AI) technology," Aavik said.
As at the end of 2018,
Flowit employed a workforce of 15 people translated into full-time workers.
Since March 2018, the owners of Flowit
are Juhan-Madis Pukk and Andres
Aavik.
- 13.03.2019 Estonian company enables to start business in UK via TransferWise IBAN account
- 13.03.2019 Rail freight in Latvia up 0.7% in January-February
- 13.03.2019 Estonian Cyber Command to hold Defense Makeathon
- 13.03.2019 Housing affordability improved in all Baltic capitals in 2018 - Swedbank
- 13.03.2019 Estonian companies develop remote tower for air traffic control services
- 13.03.2019 Lithuanian Energy's Geton Energy expands into Scandinavia
- 13.03.2019 Skeleton Technologies Appoints Renaud Lecompte as Chief Commercial Officer in Major Coup
- 13.03.2019 Бетонным строением года стало здание Эстонской художественной академии
- 13.03.2019 Грузооборот в портах Латвии за 2 месяца увеличился на 11,7%
- 13.03.2019 Mercer: Вильнюс – лучший город для жизни среди балтийских столиц