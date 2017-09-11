Lithuanian Autolux becomes Hertz representative for Baltics

The Hertz car fleet operated by Autolux in the Baltic states will expand by 60% to around 900 cars by the middle of the summer, growing from 350 to 500 in Lithuanian and from 100 to 200 in Latvia, with a similar rise planned in Estonia.





The company plans to expand the car fleet to 1,200 by 2020.





Car rental services provider Autolux posted over 3 mln euros in revenue in the Baltic states last year, up 56% from 2017.





The Florida based Hertz posted 9.5 bln US dollars or 8.38 bln euros in revenue last year. Hertz operates 10,200 car rental places directly and through franchises.



