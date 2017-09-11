Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 12.03.2019, 09:28
Cargo turnover at Ventspils Port up 40.7% in January-February
BC, Riga, 12.03.2019.Print version
Cargo turnover in the northwestern Latvian port of Ventspils rose 40.7 percent in January-February from the same period a year ago to 4.348 mln tons, according to information released by the port.
The cargo handled in Ventspils in the first two months of this year included 2.04 million tons of bulk cargo, up 2.8 times y-o-y, 1.884 mln tons of liquid cargo, down 2.1%, and 424,000 tons of general cargo, down 2.1% from the same period last year.
In February the port handles 2.227 mln tons, up 41.2% y-o-y, including 1.163 mln tons of liquid cargo, 914,000 tons of bulk cargo, and 200,000 tons of general cargo.
In January-February this year, the port of Ventpils also handled 278 ships, including 200 dry cargo vessels and 78 tankers.
Ventspils is the second largest port in Latvia by cargo turnover.
Other articles:
- 12.03.2019 ECB will take over direct supervision of Latvia’s PNB Banka
- 12.03.2019 Board member of Daugava Stadium, Lielupe tennis center removed
- 12.03.2019 Latvian coffee producer Liepajas Kafijas Fabrika raises 2018 sales 4.9%
- 12.03.2019 2nd International Magnetic Latvia Technology Conference Deep Tech Atelier to be Held in Riga
- 11.03.2019 82% молодых людей не готовы к «цифровому» будущему на рынке труда
- 11.03.2019 Оборот латвийских производителей лекарств вырос на 24% в 2018 году
- 11.03.2019 В Таллинне ведется ремонт дорог
- 11.03.2019 Mogotel to run Days Hotel Riga VEF
- 11.03.2019 О том как премьер Кариньш россиянам кинотеатр «Пионерис» продавал
- 11.03.2019 31% of Latvians plan to keep working in old age just for fun