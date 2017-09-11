Cargo turnover at Ventspils Port up 40.7% in January-February

Cargo turnover in the northwestern Latvian port of Ventspils rose 40.7 percent in January-February from the same period a year ago to 4.348 mln tons, according to information released by the port.

The cargo handled in Ventspils in the first two months of this year included 2.04 million tons of bulk cargo, up 2.8 times y-o-y, 1.884 mln tons of liquid cargo, down 2.1%, and 424,000 tons of general cargo, down 2.1% from the same period last year.





In February the port handles 2.227 mln tons, up 41.2% y-o-y, including 1.163 mln tons of liquid cargo, 914,000 tons of bulk cargo, and 200,000 tons of general cargo.





In January-February this year, the port of Ventpils also handled 278 ships, including 200 dry cargo vessels and 78 tankers.





Ventspils is the second largest port in Latvia by cargo turnover.