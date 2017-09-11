Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 11.03.2019, 10:32
Korea's Onyks to save charcoal plant in Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 11.03.2019.Print version
South Korea's Onyks, whose sole shareholder is Hong Soo Kim, hopes to revive the largest producer of charcoal for gastronomic needs in the Baltic states and the Scandinavian region, accroding to the Verslo Zinos daily information writes LETA/BNS.
The company plans to build 6 boilers as early as this year and employe around 20 people.
In 2013, five charcoal producers, including Atiltas, Difera, Listas, Listeka and Regnus, started implementing the project of a charcoal production complex in Lithuania with the support of the European Union. The complex failed to start operating after the companies and the Association of Charcoal producers, which coordinated the construction, went bankrupt.
Other articles:
- 11.03.2019 Swedbank pension funds acquire qualifying holding in HansaMatrix
- 11.03.2019 Estonian Railways mulling creation of Tartu-St. Petersburg, Tartu-Moscow train routes
- 08.03.2019 Lietuvos energijos tiekimas в марте будет поставлять газ Rigas siltums
- 08.03.2019 Железнодорожная линия Таллинн-Киев может открыться в конце лета
- 08.03.2019 Nordecon is building a commercial building R6 in the Rotermann Quarter
- 08.03.2019 Lithuania's LET to supply gas to Riga heating company in March
- 08.03.2019 Lithuania's Delfi buys Login conference organizer
- 08.03.2019 Chinese fund prepared to invest EUR 15 bln in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel
- 08.03.2019 Китайский фонд инвестирует в туннель Таллинн-Хельсинки 15 млрд. евро
- 08.03.2019 В Латвии проживало 1,045 миллиона женщин в 2018 году