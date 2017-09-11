Good for Business, Innovations, Internet, Latvia, Technology
Europe’s first AI news anchor introduced in the Baltics
The AI news anchor is a female character named Laura and she
reads news in Latvian. Laura’s voice is
based on that of a popular Latvian news anchor using the latest deep machine
learning techniques. Neural networks “learned” to identify the structure of
speech, tonalities, and intonations from voice recordings. Laura’s voice,
generated by deep neural networks, mimics the natural language flow, rhythm,
and intonation of the human news anchor.
Until now only Google and Baidu were able to implement this approach for
a limited number of languages.
This news anchor created in Latvia is being announced
only three months after the Chinese news agency Xinhua introduced the
world’s first AI news anchor. Therefore, with Tilde’s and DELFI announcement,
the Europe’s tech and new media communities are joining the race to transform
how media outlets deliver and personalize news. The next phase of
the project will enable interactive communication with the news
anchor and will provide content based on the user’s interests.
Andrejs Vasiļjevs,
CEO of Tilde: “We are excited to
facilitate digital innovation in news media. Baltic countries are an excellent
playground to pilot new AI applications and test technologies that are based on
European values of inclusiveness and language diversity. The DELFI AI news
anchor joins the range of virtual assistants developed on the Tilde.AI platform
that already serves companies, education institutions, and more recently
Government communication with citizens.”
The AI news anchor also addresses social aspects on AI usage
in media. Intelligible text-to-speech not only enables people with visual
impairments or reading disabilities to consume trustworthy media but gives
every DELFI user access it in a safe way even while on road: “A lot of people
in Latvia already spend a significant time in the DELFI news portal. We wanted
to provide our readers a possibility to use our service in a more convenient,
safer and responsible way, for example when they are driving a car, doing
sports or simply relaxing. Audionews is the future and we want to create a
tool, which will change the habits of content use” comments AS DELFI CEO Konstantins Kuzikovs.
Tilde drives innovation in European language technologies to
support languages in the digital age and enable multilingual communication for
global customers. Tilde develops AI-empowered machine translation (winner of
the world machine translation competition WMT2017 and WMT2018), speech
technologies, and multilingual virtual assistants.
DELFI is the largest digital news media outlet in
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Established in 1999 it constantly ranks as the
top Baltic website. DELFI focuses on analytical articles, real time news,
as well as video commentary and interviews. One of the main principles of
DELFI is news neutrality, thus allowing readers to have their own opinion
regarding the presented matter.
